Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. The Barton Community College Foundation was established in 1967. The original intent of the founding members of the board of directors was to serve as the catalyst to raise the funding necessary for the construction of the college. Once the construction was complete the focus of the foundation evolved into raising private sector funds to support all academic programs, enhancements and initiatives of the college to directly benefit both the students and the citizens of the communities it serves.