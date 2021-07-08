JSO: 1 shot and killed on Jacksonville’s Northside near Concord Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE:

JSO said they found a male in his 20s inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Concord Circle E Thursday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

JSO is conducting an investigation, talking with neighbors, and searching the area.

Since the incident happened in the daytime and near a park, police said they are hoping someone nearby witnessed something.

JSO asks anyone with any information to contact them at 904-630-0500, or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to a person shot on Jacksonville’s Northside in the Lake Forest area.

According to JSO, the incident happened on the 7900 block of Concord Circle E, near I-95 and Edgewood Avenue.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

