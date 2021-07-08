Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: 1 shot and killed on Jacksonville’s Northside near Concord Park

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKVE1_0arJIjsc00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE:

JSO said they found a male in his 20s inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Concord Circle E Thursday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

JSO is conducting an investigation, talking with neighbors, and searching the area.

Since the incident happened in the daytime and near a park, police said they are hoping someone nearby witnessed something.

JSO asks anyone with any information to contact them at 904-630-0500, or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to a person shot on Jacksonville’s Northside in the Lake Forest area.

According to JSO, the incident happened on the 7900 block of Concord Circle E, near I-95 and Edgewood Avenue.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northside#Jso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Action News Jax

1 dead, 3 hurt after car strikes bicyclists in Pennsylvania

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — One bicyclist was killed and three others were hurt when a car struck them along a Pennsylvania road, authorities said. According to WPXI-TV, the incident occurred about 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 22 eastbound near Brick Hill Road in Murrysville. One bicyclist died at the scene, while three others were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Action News Jax

Chicago party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded in Lincoln Park neighborhood

CHICAGO — At least eight people are in the hospital after gunfire erupted late Wednesday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the drive-by shooting occurred shortly before midnight near LaSalle Drive and Clark Street. Chicago police said a shooter inside a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire at a group of people who had been riding on a party bus, injuring two women and six men ranging in age from 23 to 52.

Comments / 2

Community Policy