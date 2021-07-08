AP: Kansas man skips sentencing for debt selling scam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant for a Kansas man involved in a phony debt selling scam involving millions of dollars. Joel Tucker, of Prairie Village, was to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty last year to transporting stolen money, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. His lawyers said Tucker was in Colorado dealing with a family matter. Most of Joel Tucker’s charges stem from selling phony consumer information to debt collectors, who then tried to get consumers to pay debts they didn’t owe.1350kman.com
Comments / 0