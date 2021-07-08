40% of non-gold investors looking to jump into the market in the next 3 years - WGC, Greenwich Associates

PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - The Prague Stock Exchange's PX index climbed to a 10-year high on Thursday after shares in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast soared up to 15% on news the company was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock. Avast announced the advanced talks late on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report. If the deal goes through, it will be a cash-and-share offer, Avast said. The company, however, said there was no certainty a deal with the U.S. group, which is twice Avast's size, will be agreed. In Prague, shares in Avast, which has Czech roots but is mainly listed in London, had gained 11.5% by 0800 GMT. Prague was 2.2% higher at 1,184.42, off a session high of 1,197, and Avast was the main mover. "We consider the news positive for Avast's shares since a potential offer will probably encompass a premium to the current market price," J&T Banka analysts said. The rise brings the PX's gains so far in 2021 to over 15% as equity markets boom with economies coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. Elsewhere in central Europe's markets, Warsaw blue-chips gained 0.4% while Budapest was little changed. On currency markets, the Czech crown and Hungarian forint led gains, rising 0.15%-0.2%, with both getting support since their central banks last month delivered the European Union's first interest rate hikes since the pandemic started in early 2020. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1000 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.