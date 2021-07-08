Cancel
40% of non-gold investors looking to jump into the market in the next 3 years - WGC, Greenwich Associates

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "The results from the study show that, in addition to the now decade-old quest to meet return targets...

Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down as Investors Regain Risk Appetite

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia. The dollar strengthened and fears about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Delta variant also eased, thus increasing investors’ risk appetite. Gold futures edged down 0.18% to $1,808.05 by 1:10 AM ET (5:10 AM GMT). The dollar, which...
Financial ReportsTelegraph

Next shares jump as sales soar

Next will repay £29m of business rates relief after sales surpassed expectations and led to a profit upgrade. The long-serving chief executive, Lord Wolfson, said he sounded out investors who account for almost a third of Next shares about the decision. The move is expected to put pressure on other clothing retailers to follow suit.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see price bounces; traders look to outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on rebounds from selling...
Businesskitco.com

Equities investors focus on inflation, while gold investors seem to ignore it

It seems, at least for today, equities traders are focusing upon rising inflation, while gold traders are largely ignoring the recent data. This is the polar opposite of what we have seen throughout the week, with equity investors largely ignoring the historically high CPI data (Consumer Price Index) that was released earlier this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report indicated that consumer prices in the United States had the greatest increase since 2008. It also came in well above forecasts from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The forecast had expectations that inflation for last month would raise approximately .5%, the actual numbers came in almost double the estimate at .9%. This takes the annual inflation rate vis-à-vis the CPI .5.4%.
Businesskitco.com

Gold investors facing their wall of worry

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite this dovish stance, the gold market only briefly touched a one-month high. Looking at the price action,...
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains ahead of Fed speak at mid-week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The market place focus...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, yields slip as investors await next catalyst

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - A measure of global equity markets slid from near record highs, the dollar edged up and bond yields fell on Thursday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's benign inflation outlook and upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims...
Marketskitco.com

Gold to fall to $1,750 by year end - Bannockburn Global Forex

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, said that the precious...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Prague bourse hits 10-year high after Avast jumps on merger talks

PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - The Prague Stock Exchange's PX index climbed to a 10-year high on Thursday after shares in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast soared up to 15% on news the company was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock. Avast announced the advanced talks late on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report. If the deal goes through, it will be a cash-and-share offer, Avast said. The company, however, said there was no certainty a deal with the U.S. group, which is twice Avast's size, will be agreed. In Prague, shares in Avast, which has Czech roots but is mainly listed in London, had gained 11.5% by 0800 GMT. Prague was 2.2% higher at 1,184.42, off a session high of 1,197, and Avast was the main mover. "We consider the news positive for Avast's shares since a potential offer will probably encompass a premium to the current market price," J&T Banka analysts said. The rise brings the PX's gains so far in 2021 to over 15% as equity markets boom with economies coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. Elsewhere in central Europe's markets, Warsaw blue-chips gained 0.4% while Budapest was little changed. On currency markets, the Czech crown and Hungarian forint led gains, rising 0.15%-0.2%, with both getting support since their central banks last month delivered the European Union's first interest rate hikes since the pandemic started in early 2020. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1000 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
Marketskitco.com

The gold price moves higher again leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After another great session on Wednesday gold has moved higher once again overnight trade at $1831/oz. Silver (0.44%) is also positive leading into the European open but the chart structure is not as strong as the yellow metal. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.89% higher while spot WTI has lost another -1.25% after struggling yesterday.
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action ahead of Powell, round 2

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading near steady in early U.S. dealings Thursday. The marketplace awaits Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to a Senate committee, after he leaned easy on monetary policy when speaking to a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday. August gold futures were last up $1.40 at $1,826.40 and September Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $26.315 an ounce.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Is Gold Losing Its "Mojo" Among Investors?

Since reaching all-time highs of $2,075 last year, gold is in a corrective phase as the Covid crisis provoked a stinging risk aversion, with investors desperately looking for security. However, according to a SAXO Markets analysis, this correction is to take longer as cryptocurrencies, lower inflation expectations, and the dollar trading strongly are dwindling gold investment’s mojo.
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see good price gains as Powell seen leaning easy

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmly higher and near daily highs in early U.S. trading...
Stockskitco.com

Peak of the fake bull market

We are probably very close to the peak of this ersatz bull market and economy. Peak vaccination distribution, along with the peak optimism about the vanquished pandemic and the re-opening of the economy. U.S. corporations are experiencing peak profit margins. The economy has enjoyed peak fiscal and monetary stimulus and those tailwinds will soon become strong headwinds. Also, peak tax relief is now in the rear-view mirror; and higher taxes are around the corner. Finally, peak asset valuations have arrived and the associated wealth effect is now waning.
StocksInvestorPlace

WORX Stock: Meme Investors Are Looking to Squeeze SCWorx Next

Short squeeze investors are cooking up something good this morning in the form of SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX). On no news to speak of, WORX stock is shooting up 50% at the opening bell. What’s behind this, what is this small-cap play, and why was it chosen to be the short squeeze of the day?

