POTUS

Exclusive-Talks Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Set for August -Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

(Reuters) - Representatives of Venezuela's government and opposition are set to meet in Mexico beginning in August for a new round of negotiations aimed at ending the South American country's deep political crisis, five people familiar with the matter said. The dialogue would be mediated by international parties and is...

www.usnews.com

POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Cuba: US protest narrative paving way for military incursion

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba criticized the United States and President Joe Biden on Wednesday for a series of statements by senior officials after the unprecedented protests on the island last week, accusing the U.S. government of seeking to justify a military intervention. Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at...
World740thefan.com

Britain sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro’s envoy Saab

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday sanctioned one of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s envoys, Alex Saab, in connection with an allegedly corrupt deal to obtain supplies for Maduro’s government-run food subsidy programme. Saab, a Colombian national, is currently detained in Cape Verde facing extradition to the United States, which accuses...
Americaswhtc.com

Venezuela’s Maduro calls Vatican letter a ‘compendium of hatred’

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday called a letter sent by the Vatican’s foreign minister to local businesses, which urged Caracas politicians to take seriously negotiations to resolve the country’s crisis, a “compendium of hatred.”. The letter from the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, was...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Venezuela govt gearing up for 'battle' over gold in Britain

Venezuela's vice president said Tuesday the socialist government is "girding itself for battle" in case the highest court in Britain recognises opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate leader, in a case that could determine the fate of gold worth $1 billion. A British legal battle lasting more than a year has ended up at the Supreme Court in London for four days of deliberations that started Monday. At the heart of the case is who has the power to direct the release of Venezuela's 32 tons of gold reserves: the government of President Nicolas Maduro or former National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who claimed election fraud and declared himself interim president, a move recognized by 50 countries. "Venezuela is girding for an historic battle for the gold that belongs to everyone and to all the Venezuelans in England...gold that illegal appropriated," said Vice President Delcy RodrÃ­guez during a speech in Caracas.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. extends protection for Citgo from PDVSA creditors through October

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday extended a measure protecting Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp from bondholders seeking a stake in the company to collect on unpaid debts from state-owned oil company PDVSA, Citgo’s owner. Holders of PDVSA’s 2020 bond, which is backed by a majority...
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

Maduro ally makes rare appearance at Venezuela business group assembly

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan business chamber Fedecamaras on Tuesday received Vice President Delcy Rodriguez for the opening of its annual assembly, a sign of easing tensions between business leaders and the socialist government following decades of bitter rivalry. A 2002 coup against late socialist leader Hugo Chavez briefly installed a...
AmericasPosted by
The Associated Press

A look at rival Branson vs Maduro concerts for Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Dueling concerts are being staged this week on both sides of Venezuela’s border with Colombia. After billionaire Richard Branson announced an aid concert in Colombia on Friday to benefit Venezuelans suffering food and medicine shortages amid their country’s economic crisis, Nicolas Maduro’s government ordered up a rival concert of its own.
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Ally of Venezuela's Guaido takes refuge in Chile diplomatic residence

CARACAS, July 17 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition activist and former mayor Emilio Grateron has taken refuge in the Chilean diplomatic residence in Caracas, Chilean and Venezuelan authorities said, amid a wave of arrests of political adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro. Security forces this week arrested opposition leader Freddy Guevara as...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday that Mexico will host negotiations between his government and the opposition, but he maintained that he will only participate if international sanctions are dropped and he is protected from assassination attempts.
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

U.S. condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States strongly condemns the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, and called for his immediate release after Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason. Guevara is a close ally of...
PoliticsMetro International

Venezuela announces terrorism charges against Guaido ally after highway arrest

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged opposition politician Freddy Guevara with terrorism and treason, among other allegations, after the country’s intelligence service arrested him from his car on a Caracas highway. Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the...
AmericasSentinel

Venezuelan dictatorship intimidates Guaidó and arrests former opposition parliamentarian in twofold operation – 12/07/2021 – World

The Venezuelan dictatorship carried out two operations against opponents on Monday (12). In one of them, former parliamentarian Freddy Guevara was approached on the road to Prados del Este, in the Las Mercedes neighborhood of Caracas, and was arrested. In the other, Special Action Force (Faes) agents armed themselves in the garage of the building where opposition leader Juan Guaidó lives, who was in a van with security guards.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Colombia says attack on president was planned from Venezuela

The Colombian government claimed Thursday that a recent attack on President Ivan Duque's helicopter was planned from neighboring Venezuela by dissident FARC guerillas and a former Colombian army officer. Three of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested, defense minister Diego Molano told reporters, adding: "It is clear that this attack against the president... was planned from Venezuela." Duque's helicopter was approaching Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata on June 25 when several shots -- apparently from rifles -- were fired at it. Duque was flying with Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and other officials.
Public SafetyBusiness Insider

Residents say gangs are taking control of Venezuela's capital city

CARACAS (Reuters) - "Leave the area! Get the kids out!" screamed gang members walking through western Caracas' El Cementerio barrio with megaphones the morning of Thursday, July 8. The warning told residents in Venezuela's capital shooting would not soon stop. By then barrio residents had already been sheltering in place...

