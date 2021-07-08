Exclusive-Talks Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Set for August -Sources

Venezuela's vice president said Tuesday the socialist government is "girding itself for battle" in case the highest court in Britain recognises opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate leader, in a case that could determine the fate of gold worth $1 billion. A British legal battle lasting more than a year has ended up at the Supreme Court in London for four days of deliberations that started Monday. At the heart of the case is who has the power to direct the release of Venezuela's 32 tons of gold reserves: the government of President Nicolas Maduro or former National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who claimed election fraud and declared himself interim president, a move recognized by 50 countries. "Venezuela is girding for an historic battle for the gold that belongs to everyone and to all the Venezuelans in England...gold that illegal appropriated," said Vice President Delcy RodrÃ­guez during a speech in Caracas.