New League of Legends Sentinels of Light Trailer “Before Dawn” Drops

By Robert Hanes
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sentinels of Light event is starting and with it a huge cinematic story will be told across all of Riot Game’s IPs. This event promises to further the lore in League of Legends and Runeterra substantially. Setting up the story is Viego spreading the Ruination to find the soul of his love, Isolde. Now he is attacking every nation and Senna and Lucian will not be able to stop him alone. Here is a look at the new Sentinels of Light trailer, “Before Dawn”, that tells the next chapter.

