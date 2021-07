After criticism from owners, Tesla has reduced the price of a computer update required for its new "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) feature, Electrek has reported. The hardware HW 3.0 update will now cost $1,000 rather than $1,500, a 33 percent drop in price. To get the feature, owners will have to pay a monthly subscription fee of up to $199 on top of that, or $10,000 all in one shot.