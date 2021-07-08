Bittinger news

The Cuyahoga Falls PTSO will be hosting a vendor/ flea market on July 17 from 9 am to 2 pm at Bolich Middle School. Do you have something you want to sell? Spots are available. Each 10 X 10 spot is $10. You can bring your own table, chair, and tent if needed. Set your spot up to your liking. Tables will be available to rent. The fair will move inside if it does rain. Food trucks coming: El Meson- will debut its street corn, Sassy Dog, Brooks Homestyle BBQ, Metropolis Popcorn, and Kona Ice.