Bittinger news

By Marvin Beckman CORRESPONDENT
WVNews
 13 days ago

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Garrett College Career & Technology Training Center from noon to 6 p.m. July 19. The center is located at 116 Industrial Park Drive, Accident. There is a critical shortage of blood available for transfusions so all eligible donors are...

Assisted Living Facility#Bittinger News#The American Red Cross#Zion Lutheran Church#Emmanuel Lutheran Church
beaconjournal.com

Community News

The Cuyahoga Falls PTSO will be hosting a vendor/ flea market on July 17 from 9 am to 2 pm at Bolich Middle School. Do you have something you want to sell? Spots are available. Each 10 X 10 spot is $10. You can bring your own table, chair, and tent if needed. Set your spot up to your liking. Tables will be available to rent. The fair will move inside if it does rain. Food trucks coming: El Meson- will debut its street corn, Sassy Dog, Brooks Homestyle BBQ, Metropolis Popcorn, and Kona Ice.
Texarkana Gazette

Church News

Buchanan Baptist Church, Stamps, Arkansas, will have a Back To Church Revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The speaker will be the Rev. Dale Sanders of Garden of Glory Community Church, Alexandria, Louisiana. MUSIC. Cornerstone Baptist Church hosts a free concert featuring Tribute Quartet and Hendrix Trio at 7...
ReligionWVNews

Friendsville news

The Asher Glade Church of the Brethren will be holding Vacation Bible School the week of July 19-23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The theme will be Rocky Railway. The church is located at 13633 Friendsville Road. Anyone interested in participating in the Friendsville Days parade Aug. 14, can do so by...
metropolisplanet.com

Brookport News

It was a great day for a parade last Saturday, July 3, sunny and temperate. There might not have been a marching band, but it felt so home town with all the decorated cars, fire trucks and kids in carts. The flags were all up on the poles looking very patriotic. Next year, the other half of town will be in the parade while this half watches. (That’s a running joke amongst local folk.)
Aurora, WVWVNews

Aurora/Eglon news

Jessie Fedorow, former Aurora resident, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Aug. 2. She is a current resident of Fharney-Keedy, and her address is F-K Memory Care Unit, Room 13, 8507 Mapleville Road, Boonesboro, MD 21713. Tickets are available from any Mountain Lions Club member for their annual elimination dinner,...
Harrison County, WVWVNews

Community calendar

Speaker series at the Oakland B&O Museum, 7 p.m. July 15. Alan Maples will discuss the Everett Railroad in Blair County, Pa. Emmanuel United Methodist Women will hold a yard, pizza and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17. The church is located four miles west of Frostburg on U.S. 40. Setup is free for everyone. For more information, call 301-689-3647.
Ford City, PAleadertimes.com

News to Use

Meeting: • The Ford City High School Class of 1955 will resume its luncheon at noon July 13 at Rachel’s Roadhouse, 27 Franklin Village Mall in East Franklin Township. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome. For information, call 724-793-0327. Pre-sale only tickets available for monthly bingo on tap in fire hall The West Kittanning Volunteer Fire Dept., 401 Arthur […]
Hastings Tribune

News in Brief

It was reported June 29 that a cellphone, television and vase were damaged at the 1300 block of North Cedar Avenue. A vehicle reportedly driven by Makayla R. Stamp of Broken Bow June 28 struck a parked vehicle owned by Carmichael Construction LLC, 1012 W. 18th St., at Lincoln Avenue near Second Street.
Newton Daily News

Library News

Join musician, Duke Otherwise for a free youth concert on the library lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. This program is free to attend, no registration required. Summer Series Book Club. July 14, 10 a.m. Find your next favorite novel with our...
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

FAITH NEWS

The Rev. Eun Sik (Cloud) Poy has been appointed pastor of Carleton United Methodist Church. He began July 1. Rev. Cloud is from the Boyne City area. He went to the Philippines on a short-term mission, while studying theology at the Central Theological School in Seoul, Korea. He then answered a call to pastoral ministry and decided to do higher theological education and moved to the U.S.
pinalcentral.com

CGUHSD news

EDITOR’S NOTE — Following is part of a regular feature provided by Casa Grande-area schools about their programs and activities. More items can be found at www.pinalcentral.com/casa_grande_dispatch/ under Education. Casa Grande Union High School District. Enrollment, Returning Students. Good news! All returning students can complete enrollment online. There is no...
Vindy.com

Senior news

SENIOR CLUB STILL ACTIVE: Lowellville Senior Citizens Club officers state that meetings will begin as soon as city council deems it safe. In the meantime, officers are planning the annual picnic to be held noon Aug. 6. Members will be contacted for reservations. For more information, contact Brenda Perry, president,...
wcgazette.com

Endicott news

The July 4 weekend was a big celebration. Families visiting, picnics, participation in the Fourth celebration and fireworks were the highlight of the weekend. Over 100 vehicles arrived in Endicott during the evening bringing people to Endicott for the fireworks, which went off without any unwanted fires. The crowd could be heard all over town celebrating.
WVNews

College news

PHILIPPI — Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University’s provost, has released the president’s, dean’s, and honorable mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, a student must be on the dean’s list for five semesters. Full-time students who earned a 3.6 grade-point...
Atmore, ALatmorenews.com

Food giveaway Thursday

Pensacola Caring Hearts Inc. sponsored its second food giveaway in Atmore Thursday, July 1. Distribution was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Farmers Market, but started earlier since people were already lined up before 9 a.m. The event was billed as a “free food giveaway for families due to the global pandemic,” but anyone could take advantage of the offer. About 6,000 pounds of food were distributed.
easttexasradio.com

MPISD – News

Wallace Middle School students win national awards. The Mount Pleasant ISD Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Middle Level, grades 5th – 8th, competed online at the National Leadership Conference June 29-July 2. Sixth-grade student Cooper Rider placed 1st in the nation in Multimedia Website and Development. His website featured...
Weston, WVWVNews

Chamber hosts ribbon cutting, dedication for museum mural

Many residents and museum supporters attended the July 11 ribbon cutting and dedication of the mural at the Museum of American Glass in West Virginia (MAGWV), located in Weston. The mural, designed and painted by artist Jesse Corlis, took two years to complete, with assistance from Sherwin Williams, King’s Electric, Lewis County First, Citizen’s Bank, the City of Weston and Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards, Dominion Energy, and others.
Garrett County, MDWVNews

Tannebaum joins Garrett Family Medicine

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has welcomed Clarice Tannebaum, a certified nurse practitioner, to Garrett Family Medicine. Tannebaum received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Daemen College in Amherst, N.Y., before attending Frontier Nursing University for her nurse practitioner degree. While obtaining her degree, she worked at Chautauqua Center, a health home clinic in New York, to fulfill her preceptorship. While at Chautauqua Center, she provided primary care to underserved populations throughout Chautauqua County, including health education, illness prevention, family planning, well-baby and women visits, and gynecological exams.
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, Rotary Club donates 50 Jared Boxes to WVU Children's Hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Fairmont Rotary Club has donated 50 Jared Boxes to WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. The boxes, which are a part of The Jared Box Project, contain various activities for boys and girls between the ages of 2 and 12, and are intended to give young patients something to do during their stay in the hospital.

