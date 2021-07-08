Bittinger news

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has welcomed Clarice Tannebaum, a certified nurse practitioner, to Garrett Family Medicine. Tannebaum received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Daemen College in Amherst, N.Y., before attending Frontier Nursing University for her nurse practitioner degree. While obtaining her degree, she worked at Chautauqua Center, a health home clinic in New York, to fulfill her preceptorship. While at Chautauqua Center, she provided primary care to underserved populations throughout Chautauqua County, including health education, illness prevention, family planning, well-baby and women visits, and gynecological exams.
