Study: Surge in Coastal Flooding Likely in 2030s Due to Climate Change, Lunar Cycle

By Maggie More
NBC Connecticut
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal cities across the U.S. are likely to see high-tide floods starting in the mid 2030s, according to a new NASA study, as rising sea levels due to climate change align with the lunar cycle for dramatic increases in flood numbers. The study, led by members of NASA's Sea Level...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

The new paradigm: Un-natural disasters in a changing climate

Almost every day the news discusses one or more new extreme weather-related events having serious impacts on some part of the world. In just the last few weeks there have been record heat and associated wildfires in the western U.S., ongoing drought in the U.S. southwest is continuing to have serious impacts on water supplies, torrential rains and record flooding are occurring in Germany and Belgium, extreme heat and wildfires are impacting Siberia in Russia, and large monsoonal rains are resulting in extensive flooding in India.
Wildfire Smoke Spreads Haze and Health Warnings To East Coast

Wildfire smoke from Canada and the Western United States stretched across North America this week, covering skies in a thick haze, tinting the sun a malevolent red and triggering health alerts from Toronto to Philadelphia. Air quality remained in the unhealthy range across much of the East Coast on Wednesday morning. From a report: The map below, based on modeling from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows how the smoke spread across the country. It reflects fine particulate pollution released by wildfires and does not include pollution from other human sources, like power plants and cars. It's not unprecedented to see smoke travel such long distances, said Roisin Commane, an atmospheric scientist at Columbia University, but it doesn't always descend to the surface. The air quality index, a measure developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, spiked across the Midwest and East Coast this week, with numbers hovering around 130 to 160 in New York City, a range where members of sensitive groups and the general public may experience adverse health effects. (The index runs from 0 to 500; the higher the number, the greater the level of air pollution, with readings over 100 considered particularly unhealthy.)

