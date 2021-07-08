Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL executive says Patriots could fetch late-round pick in N’Keal Harry trade

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 13 days ago

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports teams are "expected to have interest" in the former first-round receiver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvPYZ_0arJHB6F00
N'Keal Harry catches a pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall last season. Charles Krupa/AP

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry certainly hasn’t provided his team with first-round value on the field since the team took him with the 32nd overall pick in 2019. As it stands, it appears the former first-round pick is far from a lock to make this year’s final roster out of training camp.

Now that the former Arizona Wildcat has formally requested a trade from New England, it seems certain the Patriots won’t get first-round value back for him in a deal either.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday that teams are “expected to have interest” in the big-bodied receiver despite his catching just 45 passes for 414 yards in two NFL seasons.

But a league executive Fowler spoke to quoted Harry’s value at little more than a “conditional 6th-round pick.”

That’s not exactly an inspiring return for the Patriots, especially given the first-round pick they invested in him.

What’s more, the team would be on the hook for about $2 million in dead money if they did elect to cut Harry before training camp, making that scenario less than ideal.

Still, it can’t be denied that Harry is in line for a much smaller role behind Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne even if he does make the team this year. He also doesn’t provide the kind of special teams value Gunner Olszewski does (in addition to the latter’s ascending play during spring camp).

The fact that such a high draft pick could be battling for a roster spot with the likes of Olszewski, Isaiah Zuber, and rookie Tre Nixon is not what anyone had in mind.

With that in mind, a change of scenario might benefit both sides — allowing Harry an opportunity in a different system and giving the Patriots a chance to cut bait and recoup at least something for their loss.

As for Harry himself, Fowler suggests the receiver will be hoping for an offense that will use his size and ability on contested catches both down the field and in the red zone. Meanwhile, a quick passing offense like the one the Patriots run is “probably not for him,” Fowler said.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Fetch#American Football#Espn#Arizona Wildcat#Teddyjradio#Nbc Sports Boston#Nbcsboston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...
NFL247Sports

Three possible trade partners for N'Keal Harry

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry made headlines in the NFL on Tuesday when he, via his agent, requested a trade to a new franchise. After that news, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan has identified three teams that he sees a quality fit as a trade partner for Harry: the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what rattled Patriots' ecosystem, leading to N'Keal Harry trade request

The New England Patriots had an ecosystem that worked, and it worked for two decades with Tom Brady at the helm. Since Brady’s departure last offseason, Bill Belichick hasn’t had the same control and pull that was apparent with Brady around. N’Keal Harry’s recent trade request is one of the biggest examples of this. Players don’t typically go public with their desire to leave the team and it’s possible that Brady’s influence was strong enough to prevent it.
NFLNew York Post

Ex-Patriot thinks N’Keal Harry ordeal shows Bill Belichick lost control

One former New England Patriot believes that without Tom Brady, the franchise is a shell of its past self. Ted Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion who played his entire 10-year career in New England, cited wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s recent trade request as a sign that Bill Belichick is losing control of the organization without Brady by his side.
NFL247Sports

Eagles analyst says team should trade for WR N'Keal Harry

The Philadelphia Eagles might fare well by adding to their wide receiver unit. Notably one of the weakest units on the team, Philadelphia drafted Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 overall pick and still have 2020 first round pick Jalen Reagor on the roster, despite his disappointing rookie campaign.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: This list of ‘what ifs’ with N’Keal Harry is truly insane

The New England Patriots were hit with fairly surprising news on Tuesday when N’Keal Harry, through his agent, formally requested a trade from the organization. It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will comply with Harry’s ambition, but when you consider how little he’s contributed over his first two seasons, and that he likely wasn’t going to play a prominent role in 2021 anyway, they might as well cash in on him, right?
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots' 53-man roster projection: Yes, N'Keal Harry still makes the team

The New England Patriots have a few complications to normalize ahead of training camp. Bill Belichick has more drama than is typical for the coach. In one case, he’s got a star cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, who is unhappy with his contract. Gilmore’s problem: He’s only making $7.2 million in new money in 2021. The Patriots’ problem: He’s tolling $16.2 million on the salary cap in 2021. The 30-year-old is due more money, but the Patriots have to decide how, exactly, they’ll mitigate risk in the process of giving him a raise.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Writer Identifies Three Best Landing Spots For N’Keal Harry

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Did Red Sox Just Land Another 2021 MLB Draft Steal In Jud Fabian?. N’Keal Harry is looking for a trade out of New England. That much is clear. But the question remains: What is the market for the 2019 first-round...
NFLnewscentermaine.com

Why New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry is publicly asking for a trade

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A split between 2019 first round pick N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots is looming after his agent said Tuesday that he has formally requested the team trade Harry. This is certainly not a normal circumstance for a young NFL player like Harry and especially not...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Best Trade Destinations For N'Keal Harry

Coming out of Arizona State, wide receiver N’Keal Harry was one of the best downfield threats in college football. It wasn’t because he blew by everyone with his vertical speed or because he beat man coverage with his ability as a route-runner—in fact, in both of those categories, Harry was adequate but not spectacular. However, his ability to win down the field was largely due to his ability to win contested-catch situations. He was masterful in 50/50 situations and jump balls—this is where he excelled. As the saying goes in the scouting community: “he catches good in a crowd... because he’s always in a crowd.” It speaks to the notion that he never created much separation as a route-runner.
NFLYardbarker

Should Seahawks Explore N'Keal Harry Trade?

Two years later, it's still hard to believe DK Metcalf plummeted all the way to the end of the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft. To this point, the Seahawks star wideout has produced more receiving yardage than any other player from that draft class over the past two seasons and also ranks second in receiving touchdowns and third in receptions during that same span.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To N’Keal Harry’s Trade Market

After the agent for N’Keal Harry publicly announced that the New England Patriots wide receiver is seeking a trade, reports of what that trade might entail began to emerge. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Harry will likely command a conditional sixth-round pick in a trade. More importantly, teams are “expected to have interest” in trading for the former Arizona State star.
NFLchatsports.com

Mailbag: Should the Detroit Lions consider trading for N’Keal Harry

Any time a familiar name is thrown on the trading block—or in this case, a player asks to be traded—the fans of 31 other fan bases get themselves in a tizzy over potentially adding that player to their team. This week’s case is New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry. The...
NFLUSA Today

Bleacher Report names the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Patriots' disgruntled WR N'Keal Harry

The Eagles are among a hand full of teams that NFL experts and insiders love to utilize for hot takes, preying on the emotions of the leagues’ top fanbase. Philadelphia has a growing need for cornerback help opposite Darius Slay, but Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes the Eagles could be a potential trade destination for Patriots disgruntled wide receiver, N’Keal Harry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy