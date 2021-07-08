Starter Home Prices Growing Faster Than Renters' Incomes

This week I was informed by some homebuyer clients (let’s call them the Verklempt’s) that they were suspending their home search until the market corrects itself and prices come down. As their pseudonym suggests, this couple was overcome with emotion and just plain distraught after losing out on three homes. I suggested they come in to my office so we could review the current state of the market and take a glimpse into what the future may hold. By the time we were done, the Verklempt’s were rejuvenated, encouraged and ready to continue the search.