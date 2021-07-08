Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Starter Home Prices Growing Faster Than Renters' Incomes

WJCT News
 13 days ago
With Jacksonville housing prices soaring, it might take longer to save up enough to buy a starter home. The average price of a starter home in Jacksonville has risen to $173,644 this year, according to online real estate company Zillow. Zillow estimates that nationally - on average - it takes an extra year to save enough for a down payment on a starter home than it did five years ago. Overall, as of May, the median home value in the Jacksonville metro area had shot up 13,7%, compared to a year ago, to $271,909, according to Zillow.

news.wjct.org

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
