If there is a dirty little secret about “The Comedy of Errors,” it is this: the play is built on one gag, repeated over and over, from opening curtain to final bow. The job of any production is to keep this gag fresh and fun for two hours, an estimable task at which director Brian Crowe and his cast at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s Outdoor Stage succeed admirably. The show avoids the danger of tedious monotony by keeping matters light and airy throughout. Behind nimble performances by the central duo of Jeffrey Marc Alkins and Billie Wyatt, Shakespeare’s early comedy proves a fun summer evening.