Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Strategies for finding camping sites

By Tommy Wood
bizwest.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans flocked to outdoor recreation in record numbers. According to a study by the Outdoor Industry Association, 53% of people in the U.S. aged 6 and older participated in outdoor activities in 2020, an all-time high. About 7.1 million more people participated in 2020 than in 2019, a year-over-year increase that is also the highest on record. And nearly 16% of all Americans, or about 47.9 million people, went camping in 2020.

bizwest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Dispersed Camping#Americans#The Boulder Chamber#Corden Pharma Colorado#The Business Journal#Digital#Breakingground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy