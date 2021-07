At times, I feel less like I’m watching a drag competition series and more like I’m a participant in a re-creation of the Milgram experiment studying the psyche of the urban homosexual. In the original experiment, psychologists instructed men to administer lethal electric shocks to a person on the other side of a wall. In RuPaul’s re-creation, 20-something homos are tasked with live-tweeting along as NYC’s own Jan is gaslit and psychologically tormented for the duration of this All Stars season. And much like the Milgram participants, I’m kinda down to see where this is going!