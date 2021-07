We are, finally, ready to step into the heart of concert season. After remaining closed throughout 2020, PNC Music Pavilion is set to host two large shows this weekend, kicking off a busy season. But don’t expect everything to be the same as it was the last time you attended a show. Live Nation has announced some big changes that you need to know. All of these changes are in effect for shows at all LiveNation-owned venues. This includes PNC Music Pavilion, the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, The Fillmore, and The Underground.