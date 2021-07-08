Lehigh Acres man found guilty after punching elderly man in road rage incident
FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty on Thursday for Battery on a Person 65 or Older.
The jury returned with a guilty verdict after Michael Angelo Campos’s two-day trial in Lee County.
On July 3, Campos reportedly got out of his pick-up truck and swung at an elderly man who was sitting in his own vehicle.
The incident was called in by a woman who witnessed the incident and got Campos’s license plate number.
The responding Cape Coral law enforcement officer reported the victim had bruising and a cut underneath his eye. The victim said he was punched in the face by Campos after they nearly got into a car crash. He also threatened to kill the victim if he tried to call 911.
Sentencing is scheduled for August 4th.
