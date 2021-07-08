Cancel
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres man found guilty after punching elderly man in road rage incident

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMICq_0arJElVE00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty on Thursday for Battery on a Person 65 or Older.

The jury returned with a guilty verdict after Michael Angelo Campos’s two-day trial in Lee County.

On July 3, Campos reportedly got out of his pick-up truck and swung at an elderly man who was sitting in his own vehicle.

The incident was called in by a woman who witnessed the incident and got Campos’s license plate number.

The responding Cape Coral law enforcement officer reported the victim had bruising and a cut underneath his eye. The victim said he was punched in the face by Campos after they nearly got into a car crash. He also threatened to kill the victim if he tried to call 911.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 4th.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

