Chester County, PA

Judge Learning Solutions Named to 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 13 days ago
WAYNE, PA — The Judge Group announced that its Learning division has been named to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Outsourcing Companies List. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mychesco.com/
