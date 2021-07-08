Cancel
Utah State

Utah Food Bank to distribute 200,000 meals this summer

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContents of a meal box given to kids by the Utah Food Bank this summer. (Bill Hardesty/City Journals) If you said 14 meals for a Utah child, you would be right. As part of their Summer Food Service program, the Utah Food Bank provides meal boxes to individuals 18 and younger each week throughout Utah. The boxes are free and are design for one person for seven days—seven breakfasts and seven dinners. If a family has four children, they get four boxes.

