Red Wings: Analyzing Every Left Winger in the Organization

As the prospects begin to pick out their suits for Friday’s NHL 2021 NHL Entry Draft (even though I bet most of them have had them picked for months), it felt like the perfect time to reflect on some of the Red Wings all-time draft classes. Will 2021 go down in history? Wings fans are surely hoping it will, but for now, we just need to be patient and trust the rebuild process, despite how frustrating that may be. The Wings have a history of making some incredible selections in not only the first couple rounds but snagging some legends in the deeper ones as well. Obviously, the post-salary cap era is a different beast and requires more strategic contracts and maximizing talent in small time-frames. Can Stevie Y channel his inner Jack Adams, Jim Devellano, or Ken Holland? I’ll be tuning in Friday night to find out, but until then, let’s spend a couple of days breaking down the Wings’ best draft classes.