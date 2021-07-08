Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: Blue Jays, A's could trade for Twins' Nelson Cruz

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZhwR_0arJECnv00
Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is quickly approaching and Nelson Cruz is among a number of Minnesota Twins who could be dealt in before the end of the month.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays and Athletics are among the teams who could possibly trade for the 41-year-old designated hitter.

Cruz, who was named an All-Star last week, is slashing .304/.377/.562 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. He's on a one-year, $13 million contract so any team that trades for him would be getting a rental.

Both the Blue Jays and A's have talented lineups, so adding Cruz to either one would further strengthen two of the scariest teams in the American League. The Blue Jays currently lead the majors in home runs.

Minnesota is 35-50 and in last place in the AL Central Division, 15.5 games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox. It's all but certain at this point that the Twins will be sellers ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Mets have reportedly checked in with the Twins about third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is now dealing with a calf injury. And New York Post’s Ken Davidoff reports that the Mets have also inquired about starting pitcher Jose Berrios, for whom the Twins reportedly have a "sky-high" asking price.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Jon Heyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Mlb Network#The Blue Jays#Athletics#The American League#The Al Central Division#Mets#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

The Chicago White Sox's complicated coexistence with Tony La Russa

THIS IS IT: one last stand against the stenographers and yes-men, the bean counters and numbers crunchers, the button pushers and script readers. One last stand against those who live in mortal fear of being wrong, those who trust the numbers more than their gut, those without the stones to go against the percentages and live with the consequences.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 7, White Sox 2: Well that was weird

In an alternate reality, this victory would have been par for the course. The Minnesota Twins enjoyed a competent start from a starting pitcher, followed by four innings of competent relief. Along the way, the Twins’ offense put together a couple of decent innings en route to seven total runs. Ultimately, the squad cruised to a relatively easy victory.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB trade rumors: Latest updates on Mariners’ Mitch Haniger, Twins’ Nelson Cruz, Royals’ Whit Merrifield

Here’s a quick roundup of MLB trade rumors making news with the July 30 trade deadline just eight days away. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that “One rival executive believes (the Mariners) will need to be ‘blown away’ to trade outfielder Mitch Haniger, but the expectation remains they will listen to offers on Haniger, third baseman Kyle Seager and any pitcher signed to one-year contracts, most notably right-handed Kendall Graveman.”
MLBklkntv.com

Twins take Povich in third round of MLB Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – Junior Cade Povich was the second Husker baseball player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was the 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in the third round. Earlier today, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We don’t actually want the Twins to trade Nelson Cruz

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins just finished their four-game series. The Twins took the fourth game with a big win to split the series 2-2. It was a great series in terms of entertainment. The White Sox had some great moments in the series which is very encouraging. They followed up a beatdown of the Houston Astros with this series so you knew they would be feeling good about themselves.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Is Byron Buxton Worth $70 Million To the Twins?

On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Twins were locked in a battle with the Detroit Tigers, trying to extend the game with Taylor Rogers on the mound when Miguel Cabrera came up to the plate. With two outs and old friend Jonathan Schoop on first base, Cabrera lifted a pop-fly into...
BaseballPosted by
WJON

Souhan; Twins Could Choose to Trade Berrios [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-1 at home to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night to even the series 1 game apiece heading into today's rubber game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if the Twins feel Jose Berrios will cost them more money that what they can afford they may look to trade him before the trade deadline this month. Souhan says Berrios could bring them a haul in prospects and he may be the most valuable player the Twins could trade at the deadline. Berrios is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA in 17 starts this season. He started last night's game and allowed just 1 earned run in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts for Minnesota.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Steals base Saturday

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a steal, an RBI and a run scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Cruz doubled and scored in the first inning and then later singled home a run in the fifth. He reached for a third time in extra innings after being hit by a pitch and eventually stole second for his third stolen bag of the year. Age continues to be just a number for Cruz. The 40-year-old is slashing .305/.382/.548 with 18 homers, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored and a 33:58 BB:K over 322 plate appearances. Cruz is playing on a one-year contract and could certainly be a trade candidate for contending teams as the trade deadline gets closer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays Should Avoid Trading For These Three Players

Trade rumours are flying, as major league teams with an eye on playoff contention try to improve their rosters before the trade deadline on July 30th. The Blue Jays are no different, with their name attached to many potential trade candidates around the league. But there are some names the Jays should avoid.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Cranks 19th home run

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during the first half of Monday's doubleheader win over the White Sox. Cruz evened up the score in the sixth inning with a blast off Lance Lynn. The 41-year-old veteran has had a powerful season so far, tallying a team-leading 19 long balls to date. He also leads the Twins in batting average (.302), RBI (49), on-base percentage (.379) and hits (86).
MLBSouth Side Sox

Twins 7, White Sox 2: Pitching is a Priority

The White Sox had a hard time finding their groove tonight, losing to the Minnesota Twins, 7-2. Maybe it was exhaustion, maybe the Twins outplayed them, or maybe they saw the retirement announcement from their (and our) friend Yermín Mercedes. No matter, they didn’t have it. Even with 10 hits from the Sox and two errors on the Twins side, the South Siders could only get two runs across home plate. Chicago and Minnesota split the series, 2-2.
MLBBemidji Pioneer

White Sox pound Michael Pineda, continue mastery over Twins

The biggest difference between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox this season might be the teams’ abilities to weather injuries. While the Twins have struggled to overcome key losses, the White Sox have thrived despite them — head to head and in the standings. Leury Garcia went 3 for...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins reportedly disinclined to trade players controllable beyond 2021

The Twins have indicated to opposing teams they’re not keen on trading players under team control beyond this season, reports Buster Olney of ESPN. That’s not to say Minnesota’s cutting off talks on longer-term assets entirely, but it casts increasing doubt about the likelihood of stars like Byron Buxton and José Berríos — both of whom are controllable next season via arbitration — changing uniforms within the next couple weeks.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Cruz homers, Celestino improvises and Twins take Game 1 against White Sox

CHICAGO — Gilberto Celestino made a rookie mistake on the bases Monday at the worst possible time: During a tie game in extra innings. The 22-year-old outfielder, pinch-running for Ryan Jeffers and serving as the unearned baserunner to start the extra inning, extricated himself from a rundown and extended the inning, which paid off when the Twins scored twice to end their three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy