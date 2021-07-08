Report: Blue Jays, A's could trade for Twins' Nelson Cruz

Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is quickly approaching and Nelson Cruz is among a number of Minnesota Twins who could be dealt in before the end of the month.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays and Athletics are among the teams who could possibly trade for the 41-year-old designated hitter.

Cruz, who was named an All-Star last week, is slashing .304/.377/.562 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. He's on a one-year, $13 million contract so any team that trades for him would be getting a rental.

Both the Blue Jays and A's have talented lineups, so adding Cruz to either one would further strengthen two of the scariest teams in the American League. The Blue Jays currently lead the majors in home runs.

Minnesota is 35-50 and in last place in the AL Central Division, 15.5 games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox. It's all but certain at this point that the Twins will be sellers ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Mets have reportedly checked in with the Twins about third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is now dealing with a calf injury. And New York Post’s Ken Davidoff reports that the Mets have also inquired about starting pitcher Jose Berrios, for whom the Twins reportedly have a "sky-high" asking price.