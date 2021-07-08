Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

New 101 bridge project to progress with concrete work this weekend

By Palo Alto Weekly staff
Mountain View Voice
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother set of road closures are scheduled for this weekend to accommodate work on the new U.S. Highway 101 bridge at Adobe Creek. A city contractor is set to pour concrete over the steel trestles at West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads and the freeway, the city announced this week. The first closure will be on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and East Meadow Drive from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 a.m. It will be followed by the closure of East Bayshore Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads on Saturday from 1-6 a.m.

www.mv-voice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Government
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Road Closures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Abortion rights face most difficult test yet at Supreme Court

Abortion rights groups are issuing dire warnings that abortion access is likely to be sharply curtailed across the country if the Supreme Court uses a Mississippi case to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. The admonishments come after Mississippi on Thursday explicitly urged the justices to overturn the landmark 1973...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy