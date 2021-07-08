Cancel
Illinois State

Four Dead In I-55 Crash In Logan County

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people are dead following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi on Interstate 55 in Logan County. Illinois State Police say a Chrysler minivan was traveling northbound near mile marker 122 when the driver lost control in heavy rain just after 10pm Wednesday night. The minivan crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes and collided with the semi. The semi then entered the median, crossed the northbound lanes, and came to rest on the frontage road. The 47-year-old driver of the minivan and three teenage passengers, all from Washington, Illinois, were pronounced dead at the scene.

#I 55#Traffic Accident#Illinois State Police#Chrysler
