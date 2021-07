Professional athletes have always had difficulty telling themselves it’s time to retire, but fewer than ever seem to know when enough is enough. You can blame Tom Brady for that. He won a Super Bowl last season at 43, turns a year older next month and apparently plans on playing and living forever. Suddenly, lots of athletes in their competitive golden years think that if they stop eating tomatoes, as Brady did, they can play at a high level into their 40s. This has to be killing the BLT lobby.