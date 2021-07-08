Cancel
Young racer de Alba chasing success of fellow Mexicans

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) -- Salvador de Alba Jr. wants to be the next Sergio Perez, Pato O'Ward or Daniel Suarez, a Mexican race car driver who advances to a major international series. His journey started this week at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where de Alba tested an Indy Lights car...

