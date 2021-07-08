Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TWD: Will Michonne get a spin off series?

By Caitlin Richardson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin-offs have become a major part of The Walking Dead Universe. They have given fans a great chance to see the development and experiences of other people and places in the apocalypse. Whilst it has also served us some fan favorites such as Fear The Walking Dead’s John Dorie (Garrett Dillahunt) that were and have become solid foundations of the apocalyptic World.

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
304K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Amelio
Person
Christine Evangelista
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Pollyanna Mcintosh
Person
Lennie James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthology Series#Twdu#Star On Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+

July 7 (UPI) -- AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+. Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Tales of the Walking Dead news: the series has a showrunner

While everyone is excited by all The Walking Dead season 11 content, the fandom is also waiting on any news for the Daryl and Carol spin-off, the promised movies and Tales of the Walking Dead anthology series. Comicbook.com is reporting that veteran TWD writer and producer Channing Powell will serve as showrunner for the series.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 July 2021: TWD Flips Script; Stan Gets Vocal

We've got that James Dean daydream look in our eye. And you got that red lip classic thing that we like. And when we go crashing down, we come back every time. 'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to the awesome Taylor Swift, welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with a TWD script-flip and a John Barrowman/Doctor Who "update" gaining steam. We've got Community, Bosch, and Prodigal Son still holding on strong. A look at what could've been with Black Widow being the new "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." enters the list for the first time, while What If…? star Sebastian Stan, Dark Winds, and What We Do in the Shadows continuing to impress. But once again, The Orville continues to shine. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: ¿Rick Grimes regresa para el final?

The Walking Dead is gearing up for its grand finale and will apparently feature Rick Grimes. Don’t miss the preview!. After so many years, The Walking Dead is getting closer to its grand finale. Recently, AMC released a preview of what fans will see of the series and it brings a big surprise. After so much waiting and hope on the part of the followers, the fiction could finally count on the return of Rick Grimes.
TV SeriesFOX 28 Spokane

‘TWD’ Boss Angela Kang Teases ‘Action-Packed’ Season 11 Opener (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead‘s final season is almost here — and it’s going to be a big one. We mean that in two ways, really — both story-wise and in episode count. The AMC zombie drama’s 11th season will be broken up into three parts, totaling 24 episodes, and it all kicks off on Sunday, August 22 (or Sunday, August 15 for AMC+ subscribers).
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Walking Dead season 11 release date, trailer, cast, Rick Grimes return and latest news

Stick together and live — or die at the hands of zombies. The Walking Dead season 11 is the final chapter of AMC's zombie drama. And exec producer Scott Gimple says it's going to be "very, very, very, very dark." The Walking Dead season 11 already has a premiere date, several trailers and spoiler-y teasers from the cast and crew. Plus, fans are speculating about the possible return of Rick Grimes to mark the conclusion of one of the biggest series on television.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 10 Steelbook, Zavvi exclusive

The Walking Dead has a little less than a month until the premiere of the final season airs on AMC. Many fans are purchasing memorabilia to add to their collections before the series ends. Season 10 of the series will have a Steelbook release in November. This will be a great item to add to any TWD fans collection.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

FX Drops First Trailer for 'American Horror Stories' Spin-Off

FX on Hulu has officially released the first trailer for the spin-off anthology series of American Horror Story. American Horror Stories does not follow AHS‘s typical format that follows one story arc for the entirety of the season. The spin-off will actually be composed of separate chill-inducing tales in each episode. Back in May 2020, Ryan Murphy described the show as “one hour contained episodes.”
Hair CarePosted by
FanSided

TWD: The evolution of Eugene and his hair

Character evolution has become one of the things fans of The Walking Dead love seeing most. Supporting your favorites can be rewarding and painful at times, depending on where their story goes. But at the end of the day the twists, turns and developments keep the show fresh!. The show...
TV Series/Film

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Spin-Off ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Gets an Extended Trailer

While you wait for the third season of What We Do in the Shadows to hit FX, there are other corners of the same universe to explore, and not all of them involve vampires. It’s been over three years since Wellington Paranormal started broadcasting in New Zealand, but now it’s finally making its way to the shores of the U.S. The series is a more direct spin-off of the original 2014 film version of What We Do in the Shadows. It debuted on The CW on July 11, with new episodes streaming on HBO Max the day after they air on television. Now, the network has released an extended trailer showing what fans can expect from the rest of this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy