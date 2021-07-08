Former Ohio State football player becoming thorn in side of OSU recruiting?

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Freeman seems to be getting more annoying for the Buckeyes by the day as his recruiting prowess continues to develop. Notre Dame created quite a stir last week when they secured a commitment from a 2023 five-star player from Ohio. It is something we haven’t seen much of in recent years. Five-star Ohioans usually end up playing Ohio State football. The irony in this is the Irish may not have been able to pull off this one without the help of a former Buckeye, who is quickly becoming a thorn in the side of OSU recruiting.