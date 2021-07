With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Cedric Joe about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the interview, he talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what it’s really like working with the Looney Tunes, all the Warner Bros. characters that appeared in the background of the basketball scenes, his upcoming Just Beyond series, and more.