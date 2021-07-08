The 10 Best New Songs

Before you scroll down to see if we added it, we did not add “Vax That Thang Up.” Trust me, I advocated for it. Nonetheless, the Paste staff hopes to take you away from listening to it for the umpteenth time for some other weekend song obsessions to tide you over until the next pro-vaccine anthem (might I suggest “Wipe Me Down (Clorox Edition)” to Boosie?). Courtney Barnett’s newest single “Rae Street” is a perfect song to curl up to while the weekend storms pass, and Laura Stevenson’s latest is the perfect song for Sad Girl Summer in general. Sink deep into the atmospheric black hole of Deafheaven’s “The Gnashing,” unless you’re in more of a Park Hye Jin mood. There’s something for everyone, so find a new favorite below, stay safe and vax that thang up.