Upcoming Jack Black Movies And More: What's Ahead For The Jumanji Star

By Will Ashton
 13 days ago
For nearly 30 years, Jack Black has remained a reliable ball of energy, channeling his fun-loving charisma in a variety of notable projects, both on the big and small screen. His manic screen presence carries an undeniable charm, filled to the brim with crude heart, joyful exuberance, and good-hearted goofiness. While he has had a few misses over the years, Jack Black's best movies, whether it's School of Rock, High Fidelity, Bernie, and the Kung Fu Panda films, typically showcase his wicked charm with aplomb. While the Jumanji actor flirted with retirement, the world-famous actor/YouTuber remains busy with a number of new projects, all while he keeps an active YouTube page with regular content. If you love Black, here's what's coming up next, including Borderlands.

