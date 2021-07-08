Review: Flatlanders' new album offers their welcome twang

For lovers of doom metal and heavy psych, Philadelphia undoubtedly has one of the richest scenes in the country, having given rise to nationally and internationally recognized acts like Stinking Liz, Serpent Throne, Crypt Sermon, Ecstatic Vision, and Ruby the Hatchet. Founded in 2012, Heavy Temple did not rocket to the top of the scene. Although band leader High Priestess Nighthawk’s talent and vision were immediately apparent to anyone who saw the band in those early days, it took nine years to hone their craft, five lineup changes, and countless live performances to get Heavy Temple where they are today. And where is that? Signed to Magnetic Eye Records and ready not only to be added to the list of the greatest doom and psychedelic bands that the rich Philadelphia scene has ever produced but–on the strength of their first full-length LP, Lupi Amoris–ready to make a serious case that they may be the best of the bunch.