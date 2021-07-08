Cancel
Hancock County, ME

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory Means That High Surf Will Affect Beaches In The Advisory area...producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves since waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

