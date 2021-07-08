Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 401 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tinton Falls, or near Long Branch, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Middletown, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Red Bank, Highlands, Elberon, Navesink, Collingwood Park, Lincroft, Eatontown, West Long Branch, Rumson, Little Silver, Oceanport, Shrewsbury, Interlaken and Deal. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 100 and 114. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH