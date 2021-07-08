San Diego officials criticize per-mile tax proposal over privacy, funding concerns
A proposed per-mile tax by San Diego lawmakers for a "road charge" threatens privacy rights, some county officials say. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 50.27 +0.76 +1.52%. The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) proposal seeks to apply a fee to drivers for a set price-per-mile traveled within the county. The money gained from this proposal would go toward a massive $160 billion plan that looks to expand transit services throughout the region.www.foxbusiness.com
