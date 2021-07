Tennessee Titans (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans have a few guys on roster bubbles as we near camp. Take a deep breath. If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan you can almost feel the mist from the sprinklers and smell the freshly cut grass as July 27th gets closer. Well, depending on where you live, that may not be accurate. Taking a deep breath could mean you smell the exhaust of industrial vehicles while you gulp down another Gatorade to try and escape the heat as it beats down on you.