New York real estate giant plans $59M renovation of St. Louis apartments
A New York real estate firm plans to purchase and renovate a 242-unit apartment complex in St. Louis' Central West End.www.bizjournals.com
A New York real estate firm plans to purchase and renovate a 242-unit apartment complex in St. Louis' Central West End.www.bizjournals.com
The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
Comments / 0