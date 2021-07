ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Eight people were taken to the hospital after an overturned panga boat was discovered in the waters off Encinitas early Thursday morning. Encinitas Fire Department officials said lifeguards were called to Moonlight State Beach, off the 400 block of B Street, at around 5:30 a.m. in response to a report of a boat near the shore and people in need of assistance.