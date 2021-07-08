Cancel
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB amid sexual assault investigation

By AP Author
foxla.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on Thursday while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on...

