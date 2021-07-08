Business News

Cancel
Agricultural producers with crop insurance may hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prevented-planting payment. Previously cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after Nov. 1, otherwise the payment was reduced by 65 percent.

Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

The Department of Agriculture is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that experienced losses due to COVID-19. Announced Tuesday (July 20, 2021), the funding is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency from July 22 through October 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Feds release $200 million in COVID money for timber haulers

Timber haulers who took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $125,000 from a pot of $200 million made available by the federal government. The funding package announced this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – authorized as part of the pandemic relief bill passed in December 2020 – is aimed at giving relief to both loggers and truckers as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program. The program is being administered by the department’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
Agricultureruralradio.com

Regenerative ag efforts expand

FT. PAYNE, Ala. — The non-profit Soil Health Academy (SHA) today announced that it has received a $1.2 million grant from global food company General Mills to provide education and assist wheat and oat producers in targeted regions of the U.S. and Canada as they transition from conventional agricultural practices to soil health-focused regenerative agriculture systems. The grant also funds a regenerative dairy project for several dairy producers in Wisconsin that supply to General Mills.
Congress & Courtsvalleyjournal.net

USDA announces $600M to increase meat processing

BIG SANDY — Following his direct appeal to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make investments in new meat processing facilities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today celebrated the USDA announcement that it would invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.
Champaign, ILagrinews-pubs.com

USDA program looks for conservation partners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest up to $17 million for conservation partners to help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that focus on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands....
AgricultureHavre Daily News

Pandemic assistance available to producers for animal losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers...
AgricultureHavre Daily News

Deadline for CRP Grasslands Signups announced

BOZEMAN — Agricultural producers and landowners in Montana can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup to Aug. 20. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increased the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones.
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Producers may benefit from CRP Grasslands signup

Media Contact: Donald Stotts | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-4079 | donald.stotts@okstate.edu. Agricultural producers could benefit from enrollment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands with improved pasture management and operations. Producers can apply through Aug. 20. This year, the USDA updated signup options to provide greater...
Agricultureb93radio.com

USDA Invests Millions Into Expanding Farm To School Efforts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $12 million in Farm to School Grants this year to 176 grantees, which is the most projects funded since the program started back in 2013. The department is also releasing new data that shows a growth in farm to school efforts across the country. Almost two-thirds (65%) of school districts responsible for school meals participated in farm to school activities during the 2018-2019 school year and more than half (57%) of those began within the past three years.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Deadline Fast Approaching for Conservation Reserve Program General Signup

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture reminds producers the signup deadline for the Conservation Reserve Program current general signup is fast approaching. Eligible producers must submit their offers by July 23, 2021. USDA’s Farm Service Agency made several changes to CRP to make it more appealing to all producers, including those who are historically underserved, beginning, and veterans. FSA added incentives to encourage producers to include climate-smart practices in their operations to increase natural resource and environmental benefits.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Sign-up Begins for New Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program

We told you last week that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had announced a new program for certain livestock and poultry producers, called the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP). This was designed to help producers who suffered losses during the Covid-19 pandemic due to insufficient access to processing and the cost of depopulation and disposal of those animals. Signup for this program begins today (July 20) at your local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux has more details about PLIP.
Agriculturethecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture funds special crop projects

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced $460,000 of funding under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for eight projects designed to increase market opportunities and competitiveness for Pennsylvania’s specialty crops. Specialty Crop Block Grants will fund projects aimed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of high priority...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Assistance is available to farmers suffering livestock loss due to drought

The Livestock Indemnity Program is a disaster program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency. The program provides a payment to livestock owners or contract growers who experience excess livestock deaths due to adverse weather, eligible disease and eligible attacks. Drought alone is not a qualifying event;...
AgricultureAurora News Register

Extension, FSA share conservation programs

Representatives with the Nebraska Extension and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) came together to share how conservation programs in the state can help support both farmers and the environment. “There are significant programs and opportunities for producers and landowners right now,” Brad Lubben, Extension associate professor began. “We want to...
Agricultureq957.com

USDA implements Johnson cattle proposals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — Friday the USDA announced implementation of the Small Packer Overtime & Holiday Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act – providing $100 million to assist small processors facing unequal overtime fees. Additionally, the USDA announced its intent to provide $500 million in grants to expand meat and poultry...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

ASTA Response to Seed Treatment Article

The views expressed are those of the individual authors and not necessarily those of DTN, its management or employees. DTN's recent article on treated seed correctly states that the use of treated seed has grown steadily over the past decade. These innovative tools have been widely adopted by growers for good reason -- not only are they highly effective, but their extremely targeted, precise approach allows them to be a critical component of safe integrated pest management (IPM) practices and reduces the need for farmers to apply products over the entire field -- resulting in benefits for both growers and the environment. Most importantly, it is an important tool to protect valuable seed from soil born pests and disease through germination and emergence. On behalf of ASTA's members, I want to take this opportunity to provide context and clarity on several key points that are essential to a full understanding of this topic.
Agriculturespglobal.com

US soybean crop quality shows signs of improvement on recent rains: USDA

US soybean crop quality for 2021-22 marketing year (September-August) has improved slightly week on week as the northwestern parts of the Midwest, especially South Dakota received some rains in the past few days, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...

