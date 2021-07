BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police said a 64-year-old man was shot and killed as he tried to recover his stolen scooter on Monday evening. Tuesday afternoon, police released images of two people they want to identify. Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was shot as he tried to retrieve the stolen scooter. Officials said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Forest Park Avenue and Nettles suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. “It’s a true tragedy,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We cannot have people killing 64-year-olds over a scooter, but it goes to show again the...