AMD SEV-SNP Support Revised For Linux + Updated Hyper-V Isolation VM Code
AMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel. AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below.www.phoronix.com
