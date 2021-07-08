Cancel
AMD SEV-SNP Support Revised For Linux + Updated Hyper-V Isolation VM Code

phoronix.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel. AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux Kernel#Hyper V#Sev Snp#Epyc#Psp#Vms#Kvm#Amdese
