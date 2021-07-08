Dim view cast on proposed solar array
Local residents did not reveal a sunny disposition in comments at Tuesday’s meeting of the city Planning Board on a proposed solar panel farm off of Ironwood Drive. Turin Road Solar, LLC, of 8301 Turin Road, is proposing to construct a solar array on a 31-acre, two-lot minor subdivision. Following public comments and a project presentation by Turin Road Solar representatives, the Planning Board voted unanimously to table the Site Environmental Quality Review, Preliminary Plat Review and Site Plan Review to its next meeting Aug. 3.romesentinel.com
