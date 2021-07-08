McCormick’s store wrapped around bank building at the corner of Third and Mountain
One of Berthoud’s first businessmen, William H. McCormick, was a United Brethren preacher before he opened a hardware store. Born in Ohio in 1844, McCormick tended to his father’s tobacco farm while his older brothers fought in the Civil War. McCormick taught school in Ohio and then Colorado before being assigned to the Cache la Poudre, Big Thompson, Little Thompson, and Left Hand valleys as a United Brethren circuit-riding minister.berthoudsurveyor.com
