Why is the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton still in Toronto? As the photo the UFC released yesterday suggests, two Maple Leafs’ players – Joe Thornton and Auston Matthews – attended the UFC match. Knowing that Thornton’s offseason home is in Davos, Switzerland, and has been for many years, does his showing up at an event with Matthews (of all people) say anything about Thornton’s plans for the future? Or about any Maple Leafs’ potential interest?