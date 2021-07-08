Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dad tackles sex offender who broke into daughter's bedroom

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old registered sex offender is facing new charges for allegedly breaking into the bedroom of a 5-year-old girl. (KOVR, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, CNN)

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Cnn#Kovr#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Stafford County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Stafford man charged with raping woman who gave him ride

A Stafford County man has been accused of raping the sister of his deceased friend last month, court records show. Courtney Eugene Allen, 39, is charged with rape and misdemeanor larceny. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Courtroom erupts in chaos after ex-officer gets plea deal in 2018 death

Andrew Delke will likely serve half of a three-year sentence for killing Daniel Hambrick. The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I never saw a body like this’: Shaken 911 callers report girls’ bodies in Florida canal

Two women struggling to catch their breath in separate 911 calls were unable to believe what they saw in the canal in front of them. One caller told the 911 dispatcher she wasn’t sure if she was looking at the head of a mannequin or a little girl with dark, short hair floating upside down, according to recordings released by police Wednesday. Upon seeing the girl’s kinky hair, she doubted that ...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Rossanna Delgado: Eighth suspect arrested over dismemberment of Georgia taxi driver

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.Three other suspects connected to the case remain...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Delta forces 23-year-old blonde off flight for fighting, spitting and no face mask

A 23-year-old Florida woman told police they were disrespecting her “human rights” as they removed her from a Delta Air Lines flight last week for refusing to wear a mask. Flight attendants said Adelaide Schrowang fought with them and spit on other passengers, and she’s seen in a passenger-shot video telling police officers they’re “not healing” situation by arresting her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy