Why Naomi Osaka Publicly Thanked Meghan Markle
Naomi Osaka is back. The tennis superstar will return to the court for the Tokyo Olympics after sitting out Wimbledon and withdrawing from the French Open in May. Osaka created a stir when she announced, "I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros," per her Instagram page. After she missed her first interview, the Grand Slam tennis tournaments board hit her with a $15,000 fine and warned her that she could be expelled for not participating in "mandatory" interviews. Osaka subsequently quit and shared that she had "suffered long bouts of depression" and wanted to put her mental health first.www.nickiswift.com
