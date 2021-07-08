Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Adler: What were they thinking? Congressional term limits: light from the 22nd Amendment

By David Adler
Star-Tribune
 13 days ago

The debate surrounding proposals for term limits on members of Congress would benefit from a reminder of the reasoning behind the 22nd Amendment, which imposed a two-term limit on the presidency. That Amendment, ratified in 1951, is now 70 years old. Although small pockets of voices advocating its repeal can be heard from time to time, polls show that Americans, with good reason, believe strongly in the merits of that fundamental change in the Constitution.

trib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
James Monroe
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Us Congress#Americans#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Keep the filibuster, amend cloture instead

“In the first 50 years of the filibuster, it was used only 35 times. But the last Congress alone had 112 cloture motions filed, plus threats of more. This is the tyranny of the minority”. — Peter Fenn, Democratic Party strategist. The Senate’s inflexible partisanship has paralyzed Congress’ ability to...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Adler: What were they thinking? Where frequent elections end, tyranny begins

Students of the Constitution often ask for an explanation of the Constitutional Convention’s rationale for distinguishing the length of terms for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Why, they wonder, do representatives serve two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms?. The starting point for analysis...
PoliticsPosted by
The US Sun

What is The 12th Amendment?

THE 12th Amendment lays out how elections are conducted in the United States. It draws from historical elections in the past to create a fair and just voting system. To understand the 12th Amendment, you must first understand the original idea of the electoral college outlined in the 1787 Constitution.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
Franklin, INRepublic

It’s time to revisit term limits

It may be time to level the playing field. I long have been opposed to term limits for legislators at both the federal and state levels. My reasoning has been that term limits eliminate choices for voters by disqualifying certain otherwise qualified people from running for office. Term limits also work to prevent lawmakers from developing both the expertise and productive relationships that only experience and time can produce.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Speech suppression is habit-forming

Speech suppression is a habit that the Biden administration and its liberal supporters can’t seem to break. Many staffers may have picked up the habit in their student years: Colleges and universities have been routinely censoring “politically incorrect” speech for the last 30 years. As Thomas Sowell notes, “There are no institutions in America where free speech is more severely restricted than in our politically correct colleges and universities, dominated by liberals.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims US fought wars to make sure American children didn’t have British accents

Republican Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida was mocked after he claimed that the US fought wars to make sure that American kids didn’t end up with British accents. Wall Street Journal tech reporter Meghan Brobowsky tweeted that American kids watched so much of the UK children’s tv show Peppa Pig “during the pandemic that they developed British accents and started regularly using British words like ‘holiday’ instead of ‘vacation,’ confusing their parents”. “We fought wars so this wouldn’t happen,” Mr Gaetz tweeted in response. While the comment was apparently made in jest, many social media users responded with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy