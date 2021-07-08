Filmmaking’s rising stars

A beloved ceramic sugar bowl drops from the mantelpiece in “The Souvenir Part II,” and for a few seconds, it’s as if the world itself has shattered and split open. All the air is sucked from the room, replaced with a thick, still silence of devastation, apology and irrational fury. It doesn’t last: It’s just a sugar bowl, after all. Its aggrieved owner Rosalind (Tilda Swinton) briskly tidies up the shards, muttering with crisp English restraint that it doesn’t matter at all, and seems not to mean a word of it. Her daughter Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the bowl’s accidental assassin, over-grovels in response, and it’s clear she’s not quite saying what she feels either.