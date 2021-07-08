Vermont hangs out “help wanted” sign

The past 15 months have brought unprecedented challenges as the state, country, and world have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. There have been numerous challenges that have been overcome, such as development of vaccines to slow the spread of the virus and keep people healthy. As the vaccines were rolled out, Vermonters rose to the challenge and now lead the country in vaccine rates, which in turn has led to the state opening up and eliminating the restrictions put in place more than a year ago.