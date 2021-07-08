Cancel
Sioux City, IA

Drought conditions likely to linger in Missouri River basin

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 14 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This year is shaping up to be one of the driest on record because drought conditions are lingering throughout most of the Missouri River basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that this year could be the 10th driest year on record along the river and only about 60% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the river. Nearly three-quarters of the Missouri River basin is currently experiencing either drought or abnormally dry conditions — particularly upstream of Sioux City, Iowa — and the amount of snow in the mountains that feed into the river was also below average this year.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

Posted by Western Iowa Today
U.S. Drought Monitor Shows some Improvement for Iowa

(Des Moines) The U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows some improvement across Iowa, but overall, abnormally dry conditions persist over much of the state. Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says precipitation deficits still grip much of the state, with drought concerns lingering into late summer. “Over the next eight to 14-days, we’re expecting above-normal temperatures, especially as we head into the weekend,” said Krull. “The temperature is forecast to reach the mid-90’s with heat index values over 100-degrees. With that, we are expecting below normal precipitation over the next eight to 14- days, which will not help matters.”
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
DNR checking diesel fuel cleanup in Tarkio River in Montgomery County

(Elliott) Sunday night, a broken axle caused a truck driver to lose control and enter the Tarkio River about three miles east of Elliott in Montgomery County. Diesel fuel leaked into the river from about 7 to 10:45 p.m. when the semi was pulled from the river. Decker Trucking of Fort Dodge estimates there were 160 gallons of diesel in the fuel tanks. It’s unknown how much fuel was lost, but it could be 80 gallons plus other engine fluids.

