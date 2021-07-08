The Strange Twitter Feud Susan Sarandon Had With Piers Morgan

"Ahhh I'm too stoned for this." Decal Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie heartfelt comedy called Ride the Eagle, from filmmaker Trent O'Donnell, and co-written by the film's star, Jake Johnson. Leif is left with a "conditional inheritance" when his estranged mother Honey dies. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin that she left him, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. "Life is a long, weird trip." Off he goes to complete her list of things to do. The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, D'Arcy Carden, Cleo King, & Eric Edelstein. Plus one cute black lab doggie. I'm always a fan of these kind of stories about someone being told to go out and rediscover life and try new things, always ending up changed in clever ways. Even better doing that with a dog. Take a look.
Comments / 0